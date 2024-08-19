Wolves make contact for wantaway Arsenal star, but offer comes with a twist

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an enquiry for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, though the approach may not please Gunners chiefs.

Ramsdale’s future at Arsenal has been the subject of speculation for some time as he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since David Raya’s arrival. Ramsdale only made 11 appearances in all competitions last season and was on the bench during Arsenal’s 2-0 home win over Wolves on Saturday.

Dutch giants Ajax have enquired about taking Ramsdale on loan but it is understood Arsenal, at this stage, prefer a permanent sale.

Several Premier League clubs are also monitoring Ramsdale’s situation in North London, hoping he will become available for loan as the transfer deadline edges closer.

On Sunday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that he expects there to be movement regarding Ramsdale’s situation ‘in the next [few] days’. That has now happened, with Wolves moving in.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Wolves have sounded out Arsenal over a potential deal for England international Ramsdale, with Molineux boss Gary O’Neil a big admirer of the former Sheffield United star.

However, the approach comes with a twist, as Wolves are plotting a loan swoop for Ramsdale, rather than a permanent move. It remains to be seen if Arsenal will change their stance and allow the 26-year-old to leave on loan as they will need to bring in a replacement if he does depart.

Ramsdale started the 2023-24 campaign as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice keeper but found himself dropped after just three games, with then loanee Raya taking his place.

Arsenal transfer news: Wolves in for Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale played just six times in the league last term, and his first-team opportunities look set to be limited again this time around as Raya’s loan has been made permanent for £27million.

The English shot-stopper has grown frustrated by his lack of games and he is keen on a move away in search of regular minutes this season.

Wolves have identified Ramsdale as a potential replacement for Jose Sa, who has been linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Earlier in the transfer window, Arsenal submitted a bid for Wolves’ backup keeper Daniel Bentley, but they did not offer enough to forge an agreement with the West Midlands outfit.

Ramsdale is not the only player who could leave Arsenal in the near future. TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Juventus and Crystal Palace are both interested in one of his team-mates.

