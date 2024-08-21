Barcelona have run into serious financial hurdles to their rebuild

Joan Laporta’s pursuit of a top-quality winger for Barcelona has hit another bump in the road with both Nico Williams and Rafael Leao being priced outside of their ideal bracket, TEAMtalk can reveal.

For Williams, Barcelona have encountered the same “economic” difficulties that concern a possible swoop for AC Milan’s Leao. Bilbao remain adamant on their request – the €58million (£49.4m) release clause is the price, and there are no margins to negotiate it.

Furthermore, the player wanted them to match or better the already high salary he earns now. As such, an operation that was practically impossible from the start due to the FFP problems and the high costs that may have to be sustained, now seems completely dead in the water.

Barca have not yet registered Dani Olmo in their La Liga squad due to the same “space” problems and that spells out a future where the Catalan giants have to offload players regardless of whether or not they bring in new bodies.

On Leao, Milan are believed to have all but shut the door on any potential move in the current window barring a silly money offer for the Portuguese left winger.

Milan are said to be happy with their squad and their recent transfer deals and have no interest in doing further business in the current window.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is another option for Barca to reinforce the wide areas, with Chelsea and Manchester United not advancing their interest in the Serie A star.

Chiesa has now entered the final year of his contract with Juve and the Old Lady have made no secret of their desire to part ways with the 26-year-old.

Barcelona transfers: Club chiefs must clear space for new arrivals

Regardless of possible arrivals, TEAMtalk can confirm Ansu Fati is on the fringes of the club’s project and could leave during the current transfer window.

Fenerbahce are among the clubs interested, but only on loan with part of the salary paid by Barca.

His future will certainly be discussed and decided until the final days of the transfer window.

Raphinha is also among the players who can leave, considered “sacrificial” to improve the debt situation.

However, for the Brazilian winger – monitored, among others, in Saudi Arabia – there is no concrete interest at this time, and with each passing day, the chances of him staying increase.

Given the situation it is not outrageous to suggest that Barca could be forced to sanction sales or loan moves for players much closer to the heart of the club.

