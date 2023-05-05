Sources: Birmingham City battling Hull for one of the EFL’s most appealing free agents

Championship duo Hull City and Birmingham City are eyeing moves for Peterborough United winger Joe Ward on a free transfer this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Ward is out of contract at Peterborough later this summer and is expected to leave the League One club on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old’s availability as a free agent has alerted a number of clubs in England and Scotland as they look to improve their squads for next season.

Ward has again impressed for Peterborough this season, chipping in with six goals and 10 assists in 39 League One games.

Hull and Birmingham City are both exploring the free agent market to add to their squads this summer and they see Ward as one of the best cost-free options in the entire Football League.

The Championship pair are keen to strengthen their wide options and Ward’s versatility – being capable of playing as a right wing-back as well as a traditional right winger – makes him an attractive proposition.

Former Brighton youngster Ward has spent the past five-and-a-half years at Peterborough since joining in 2018 from National League club Woking.

Ward has gone on to make over 220 appearances for the club, but a move away once his contract expires this summer is on the cards.

