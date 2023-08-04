Sources: Burnley join Liverpool, Newcastle plus Old Firm duo in race to sign Scottish prospect Ryan One

Burnley have joined a number of top clubs in England and Scotland in the race to sign a highly-rated Hamilton forward, TEAMtalk understands.

Ryan One is regarded as one of the top young prospects north of the border, with Premier League side Brighton already having a couple of bids rejected for the 17-year-old.

The Seagulls are widely regarded as one of the top scouting sides in the game and have latched on to One’s talents, without being able to get a deal over the line so far.

That failure has led to other clubs jumping in to try and strike a deal and we understand that Vincent Kompany’s men have also made move moves to sign the talented teenager.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the English top flight but also have one eye on the long-term future in terms of their chase for the Accies star.

Hamilton standing firm over young striker

However, Hamilton are so standing firm on One, who is the son of former Cambridge United striker Armand One, and are determined to fetch the right price for the player.

In terms of other clubs showing an interest, it does not get any bigger than both Celtic and Rangers in Scotland. The Old Firm duo are both keeping across the young forward’s situation.

We also understand that Liverpool and Newcastle and have made enquiries about One’s availability as the race hots up for his signature.

One has already featured four times for Hamilton in the Scottish League Cup so far this summer but failed to hit the target.

