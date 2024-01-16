Sources: Chelsea looking at deal for Tottenham old boy as agents push to secure high-profile Championship transfer

Chelsea are set to push into the transfer market as the end of the window approaches and are likely to be busy in the last week of the window.

The Blues are looking for reinforcements in defence and in attack, and TEAMtalk can reveal that one player who the club has taken an interest in is Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Conversations have happened with the club and his agents to establish the possibility of a January deal.

His team have been working hard to try and secure a move for him this month, with surprise from many that he still at Southampton.

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea are considering the possibility of a bid for the full-back.

His ability to play at both right and left-back is attractive to Chelsea, who have seen injuries to the likes of Ben Chilwell and Reece James this season.

His ability to cover their absence is pushing the Chelsea board to make a decision over his future.

A major problem in any potential deal is the unwillingness from the Championship side to sanction a deal halfway through a campaign that sees them pushing to be promoted at the first time of asking.

Walker-Peters asking price predicted

It will take a substantial bid to shift him from the club according to Saints sources, but there is some belief from sources close to the player that he could be available for £30 million this month.

This would be an acceptable outlay for Chelsea, who although they are being cautious in this window, are in line with regulations and ready to spend some money to help Mauricio Pochettino this month.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton from Spurs in the winter window of 2020 and has been a key player since his £10 million arrival.

He has played 147 times at St. Mary’s and is contracted until the summer of 2025.

READ MORE: Chelsea discussing bizarre Aston Villa raid to give Pochettino short-term solution