Sources: Chelsea reject Armando Broja offer from major Premier League rival as clubs £10m apart in valuation

Chelsea have rejected a late January transfer window offer from a major Premier League rival for Armando Broja as the race to sign the striker gets serious before the February 1 deadline, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old Albanian frontman has played a significant role for Mauricio Pochettino this season, scoring twice in 19 appearances in all competitions, largely due to Christopher Nkunku’s injury issues and Nicolas Jackosn’s struggles at times.

And while Pochettino rates Broja very highly, Chelsea need to tread carefully around profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which has led to gathering rumours that Broja or even stand-in skipper Conor Gallagher could be sold in the winter window.

Both players have come through the youth system in west London, which means any sale will be 100 percent pure profit.

As TEAMtalk revealed previously, there has been significant interest in the 6ft 3in attacker, with the likes of Fulham, West Ham, Wolves, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace all keen on striking a deal.

And while Chelsea were initially asking for £50million for a player who has only scored a total of three goals in 38 appearances for the club, that figure has now changed as the clock ticks down to deadline day.

Indeed, talk of an exit for Broja was only heightened on Friday night when Pochettino opted not to start with a recognised striker in the FA Cup draw with Aston Villa, with the Albanian only coming on late in that game.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that the Blues are now willing to accept £35m for Broja and that a loan move with an obligation to buy is not completely out of the question.

Chelsea are extremely conscious of other clubs, much like themselves, struggling to stay on the right side of PSR rules and are willing to sell Broja as a result.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men already did a similar deal last summer when they let Lewis Hall move to Newcastle on loan, even though the two sides were considered major rivals for a top-four spot.

Fulham fail with Broja offer

And TEAMtalk have been told that west London rivals Fulham have now made an offer for the player to move to Craven Cottage in a temporary switch, with a view to a permanent move.

However, the Stamford Bridge outfit have rejected that approach, as the Cottagers are £10m short of that obligation to buy figure of £35m.

But even though that offer has been turned down, it demonstrates that a significant move has now been made to get Broja out of Chelsea that could spark offers from other clubs before February 1.

However, given Nkunku’s struggles to get on the pitch and Jackson’s inconsistencies – three of his eight goals so far came in one game against Tottenham back in November – Chelsea are still looking at bringing in another No.9.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, Callum Wilson and Lautaro Martinez have all been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge, with prolific Napoli star Osimhen reported to have picked the Blues over Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, the arrival of a new striker at The Bridge can only happen if one moves on first, and it appears increasingly likely that an exit for Broja could happen as the days count down to February 1.

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday night when they head to Liverpool in the Premier League.

