Chelsea and Man Utd are among the clubs eyeing Sverre Nypan

Chelsea hold interest in signing Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan, though Manchester United, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all in the frame to land him too, TEAMtalk can reveal.

There are a number of top wonderkids looking to make their mark on the world stage and one of those is currently at Rosenborg. The Norwegian side have produced some great talents over the years and rising midfield star Nypan is the latest star to come through their academy.

Sources state there is huge interest in the 17-year-old – who can play as a No 8, No 10 or even at centre-forward – and some of the world’s biggest clubs have been monitoring his development.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed in August that Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea are all tracking Nypan, who made his senior debut aged just 16 and is already a household name in Norway.

TEAMtalk can now provide an update on Nypan’s situation, with new information from sources suggesting that work is being done to find the teenager the next step in his career.

Chelsea and Dortmund have both been present to watch his performances but they are not alone with delegations coming in from most of the world’s top sides.

Man Utd have sent scouts to watch Nypan in action. It was recently claimed that United are ‘serious’ about Nypan, viewing him as a great fit under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Many comparisons have been made to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who had a similar trajectory and was signed by Real Madrid at the age of just 16. More care has been taken not to damage Nypan’s progress but work is underway for him to take the next step.

Real Madrid have kept an eye on Norway U21 international Nypan – alongside other talents in Scandinavia – and have spoken to his camp about their plans for his future.

There is no doubt that if Madrid come calling the youngster will struggle to refuse such a move, but like most young players today his main focus is progression.

This is where Dortmund come strongly into play as they have a track record of helping young players turn into world-class stars.

A big bonus for interested clubs such as Chelsea, United, Madrid and Dortmund is that Rosenborg are ready to cash in at the end of the season.

The youngster’s contract with Rosenborg runs until December 2026 and he is unlikely to agree an extension.

Rosenborg are hoping to pick up £15-20million (up to €24m / $25.4m) when selling their academy graduate.

Man Utd spy Brazilian deal; Chelsea in for Bournemouth star

Meanwhile, United have reportedly identified Flamengo star Lorran as a signing for Amorim.

The 18-year-old central attacking midfielder has a €50m (£43m / $54.4m) release clause in his contract, though Flamengo are willing to sell him for less than that.

It has even been suggested that Lorran could be involved in a swap deal, as Flamengo are interested in Antony.

Elsewhere, reports claim Chelsea have added two players to their shortlist as they seek yet more defensive recruits.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, Chelsea have registered their interest in Ilya Zabarnyi of Bournemouth.

Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo is another player being watched by Enzo Maresca’s side.

