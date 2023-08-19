Sources: Derby ready £1.5m raid for Rotherham star Cameron Humphreys as replacement for Brighton target Eiran Cashin

Derby are lining up a move for Rotherham defender Cameron Humphreys, TEAMtalk understands.

The Rams are bracing themselves to lose highly-rated central defender Eiran Cashin with Premier League Brighton looking to swoop. As a result, Paul Warne is looking for a replacements and life beyond the 21-year-old.

As a result, sources have informed us that Manchester-born Humphreys figures right at the top of Warne’s wishlist.

Humphreys started his career with Manchester City, but left Pep Guardiola’s side having made just two appearances in all competitions. Moving to Belgium, the 24-year-old clocked up 58 appearances over three seasons for Zulte Waregem.

However, he returned to England last summer, signing for the Millers, whom he has featured 43 times for.

The Championship side, however, are now willing to cash in for £1.5m, with Championship duo Coventry and Swansea among his suitors.

However, we understand a move to Pride Park looks the more likely. Warne is keen to link-up with him again as he was the man who originally took him to the New York Stadium.

As for Cashin, he is rated in the £3m bracket by the Rams, amid links to Premier League Brighton.

Warne, however, speaking to the media on Friday, insists they are yet to receive an offer that matches their valuation.

“There have been bids in for Cash and it has been going on for a period of time,” Warne said. “They have been increasing and as I speak to you now, none of them have been accepted.

“It hasn’t reached the club’s valuation of the player – so he is currently still ours. I don’t speak to him and go ‘good news, the bid has gone up or ‘Bayern Munich has been on.’

“I speak to him like he is just my player which he is. I have spoken to him today in fairness, but that was about something else.

“My relationship with him is really open and honest as it is with all my players. I could get criticised for a lot of things, but I think my honesty is pretty good.

“I want what is right for him, but not above what is right for the football club and he knows that.”

