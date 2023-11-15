Sources: Everton, Fulham to battle Tottenham, Aston Villa for Serie A star, with January exit likely

TEAMtalk can confirm that Samuel Iling-Junior is likely to leave Juventus in January, with four Premier League teams already on red alert.

Our sources have confirmed that Everton and Fulham have joined Tottenham and Aston Villa in monitoring the situation of the England under-21 international, who has been frustrated by a lack of game time in Italy.

Iling-Junior’s contract with Juventus expires in 2025 and sources close to the club believe there is little that he will sign an extension.

As such, the Serie A giants are becoming increasingly open to the idea of moving the player on in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has made four substitute appearances for Juventus this season and his opportunities for game time moving forward seem restricted.

Iling-Junior currently finds himself behind the likes of Federico Chiesa – who is a target for Newcastle and Tottenham – and Filip Kostic in the pecking order.

It is now becoming apparent the exciting forward will have to contemplate a switch in the new year, with several Premier League sides interested.

Premier League quartet pushing for Iling-Junior

Iling-Junior is set to face a big decision over what club to join in January, should Juventus opt to sell him as expected.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Tottenham, Aston Villa, Everton and Fulham are all keen on signing the winger this winter.

Tottenham and Aston Villa would seem the most tempting destinations given their current form in the Premier League.

However, regular playing time is thought to be Iling-Junior’s priority, and therefore a move to either Everton or Fulham could be the best thing for the youngster’s career.

Iling-Junior began his career with Chelsea as a youth player, before joining Juventus as a 16-year-old in 2020. He has made 22 senior appearances to date for the Italian side, scoring one goal and making three assists in the process.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Juventus would prefer to loan out or sell Iling-Junior permanently in January.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that the mentioned Premier League quartet are all primed to make an offer for him, though.

Iling-Junior is included in Lee Carsley’s plans for England U21 matches against Serbia and Northern Ireland in this international break, when interested clubs are going to check him out further.

