Sources: Everton offered chance to sign former Liverpool striker with West Ham pair up for grabs

Everton have been offered the chance to sign unwanted West Ham United duo Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings, TEAMtalk understands.

The Hammers have told both players they can leave the club on deadline day, despite only being at the London Stadium for a short period of time.

Ings joined the Hammers in January in a £15m move from Aston Villa, but has only made 23 appearances in all competitions since then, with many of those off the bench.

With just three goals to his name, he’s not really a player David Moyes’ trusts, with Michail Antonio preferred up front and West Ham in pursuit of another striker before the window shuts. Ings, a much-travelled striker, counts Burnley, Southampton, Liverpool and Bournemouth among his former clubs.

Cornet, meanwhile, arrived at West Ham in summer 2022 from Burnley. Having played a starring role in his short spell at the Clarets, under Sean Dyche, he was expected to have a starring role for the Irons.

However, an injury-hit season limited the Ivorian to just 21 appearances in all competitions. He is yet to score or assist for West Ham.

Now we understand that Moyes has given permission for both players to leave if a deal can be agreed.

To that end, the duo have been offered to Everton, with Dyche is keen on working with the pair again having done so during his time at Burnley.

The Toffees are now looking at a deals for the pair – one permanent and one loan – as you cannot sign two players on loan from the same club, according to Premier League rules.

Despite signing Beto, Everton want further help up front, which Ings could provide. Cornet is a target for Everton to play on the wing with deals for Leeds pair Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra – the former whom Everton chased long and hard – now looking extremely unlikely.

