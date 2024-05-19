Ipswich stance made very clear clear as Brighton push hard for Man Utd target

Ipswich are doing all they can to keep Kieran McKenna this summer

TEAMtalk have been told that Ipswich Town are doing everything in their power to keep boss Kieran McKenna at the club this summer as interest grows from Brighton and potentially his old club Manchester United.

McKenna remarkably led Town to their second successive promotion this season and back to the English top flight for the first time in 22 years as they finished second in the Championship behind Leicester City.

And while the task of preparing for life in the Premier League again has already begun in terms of player recruitment etc, rumours continue to persist over McKenna’s future at the club.

The 38-year-old has rightly earned many plaudits for the work he has done at Portman Road, having previously had coaching stints at Tottenham and United, but success like that inevitably leads to outside interest and that has left Ipswich fretting over whether they can keep McKenna on board.

The Northern Irishman’s efforts have seen him linked with potential moves to Chelsea and United, while Roberto De Zerbi’s impending Brighton exit has now made him one of the top contenders for that job too.

However, TT have been told that Ipswich are doing all they can to convince McKenna to remain in Suffolk, as they prepare to embark on a massive new adventure.

In terms of the clubs linked with the Town boss, Chelsea now appear increasingly likely to keep Mauricio Pochettino on board after ending the current season in scintillating fashion.

United, meanwhile, look increasingly likely to cut their losses with Erik ten Hag but will need a bigger name to attract top stars to Old Trafford this summer – especially with no Champions League football as a caveat.

Brighton the likeliest Mckenna destination

So, at this stage, Brighton is the move that makes the most sense, especially as they are the only one of the trio that will have a definite vacancy.

But, for McKenna, is that a big enough switch to give up all the hard work he has done to get Ipswich back to the promised land – you could argue not.

It just remains to be seen how things actually pan out over the coming days and weeks before the new Premier League season gets underway on August 17.