Sources: Jose Mourinho pushing Fenerbahce towards big midfielder transfer as Burnley name their price

Fenerbahce are growing in confidence that a deal can be struck to sign Sander Berge with Jose Mourinho pushing hard for an agreement and with TEAMtalk revealing the price Burnley have put on the Norwegian’s head.

Mourinho took over as manager of the Turkish giants this summer after being sacked by Roma and he has made the Norwegian his main target after already bringing in former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin on loan from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

There are two other names on his shortlist, but it is currently topped by Berge, who is keen to leave Burnley following relegation to the Championship. He moved to Turf Moor from Sheffield United last summer.

Burnley, now under the stewardship of Scott Parker following Vincent Kompany’s exit to Bayern Munich this summer, want £20m for the midfielder but Fenerbahce are confident their loss of Premier League status means they can negotiate a significantly lower price.

There has already been contact between Berge and Fenerbahce but crucially there is yet no agreement in place with the selling club.

Mourinho, who is looking to win a league title in a fifth country after doing so in Portual, Enland, Italy and Spain, has been coy on his transfer approach since joining the Turkish club. But did say he isn’t planning on reuniting with players he previously coached, most pertinently at Roma.

“I didn’t talk to anyone about transfers. I wanted to see the project and stability. We talked not about names but about profiles. We never talked about names.

“To be more precise, I didn’t bring up any players from the clubs I worked with in the past. I didn’t bring up any player from Roma. What we need to do now is calmly do our jobs.”

However, he did examine the possibility of signing Tottenham captain Son Heung-min when he first arrived back in June and has also been reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho’s ongoing uncertainty at Manchester United.

Berge, 26, is seen as an ideal player for Mourinho because he is a player at a good age with the physical capabilities to play in midfield alone while also becoming a leader in the team.

Parker has already admitted the Clarets may need to sell some players because they have a big squad ahead of a crucial season as they look for instant promotion back to the top flight.

The new manager says he expects backing from the board when it comes to decision making. EFL rules stipulate there can only be 25 senior players – aged 21 and over – named in the squad for the season.

“Yeah, there will be that support if needed and when,” Parker said.

“I’m sure there will be that support and I think that has been proven to be the case under this ownership with Vincent as well.