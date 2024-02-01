Sources: Leeds, Sheffield United pushing hard for centre-back loan signing but parent club only want sale

Sheffield United and Leeds United have made loan offers for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall but Forest are holding out for a permanent deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Premier League strugglers United and Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds are both desperate to bolster their defensive options before the transfer window closes and have made offers for Worrall.

Forest have rebuffed both offers to take Worrall on loan as they would prefer to sell the centre-back on a permanent deal as any sale would represent pure profit due to Worrall’s homegrown status and boost their Profit and Sustainability figures.

The three clubs remain in dialogue to see if they can thrash out a deal with Sheffield United and Leeds willing to pay loan fees in a bid to get a move done.

Worrall, who is valued at around £6million, is understood to be keen on a move before Thursday’s deadline after finding himself down the pecking order at the City Ground.

The 27-year-old, who has made 226 appearances in total for Forest, is understood keen to be playing regularly at this stage of his career if he is not going to be in the plans of Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

As we previously revealed, the centre-back has also emerged as a target for Besiktas as they scour the Premier League for a new defensive recruit.

The Turkish outfit have also looked at Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles, although he would likely come with a costlier loan premium.

Nuno not ruling out Worrall exit

As for Worrall, he has at least been back on the bench under Nuno Espirito Santo after struggling to feature at all this season when Steve Cooper was still in charge.

And Nuno recently spoke about the club captain’s future, saying: “All the players involved are important, it doesn’t matter if you participate in the game or you are on the bench,” he said.

“From now on we are going to start making decisions. Joe is the club captain.

“Since day one I recognised that and I respect what he has done before. But now he has to prove himself. He will have a chance to play, so after that, we will see.”

Worrall now faces an anxious wait on deadline day to see if Forest are ready to accept loan offers or continue to hold out for a permanent transfer for the player.

