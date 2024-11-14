Liverpool, Chelsea sent warning over cost needed to sign ‘Serbian Messi’ as promise is made over fee

Liverpool and Chelsea are among several top teams eyeing Andrija Maksimovic, though they have been warned the Serbia starlet will not come cheap, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Top clubs are always on the look out for the best young talents around and scouts from several sides have been in attendance to watch Maksimovic in action this season. The 17-year-old, who can play as a number 10, central midfielder or winger, has been in dazzling form for Red Star Belgrade this season, with 12 goal contributions in 16 appearances across all competitions.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 4 that Maksimovic’s performances have captured the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea – two of the sides who have sent scouts to watch him this term. However, they are not alone and sources now have provided more exclusive information about the potential superstar’s future.

Manchester City, Juventus and a number of Bundesliga sides are keeping tabs on Maksimovic’s situation, too. Sources have been clear though that moving him from Red Star will not be an easy task as they are in a strong position.

The playmaker is looked after by his family and has strong heads around him who will not allow him to make the wrong decision. The belief within his camp is he will be playing for the likes of Real Madrid one day and is on par with some of the best talent in the world.

Maksimovic is not lacking in confidence, either. Before Red Star’s Champions League tie with Barcelona last week the “Serbian Messi” stated he would prove he is better than Lamine Yamal.

Maksimovic was shown up slightly, with his side losing 5-2 on the night, but that mostly came down to the overall quality of the sides rather than the rival teenagers’ performances.

Red Star are in a very strong position going into the upcoming windows and hope to keep hold of their academy graduate until the summer of 2025.

They tied him down to a new deal in September that runs until June 2027 and sources have confirmed they will not be short changed when selling him.

Liverpool move under threat; Chelsea greenlight exit

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face competition to sign top striker target Omar Marmoush as Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Marmoush is ‘one to watch’ for United amid his exceptional form with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marmoush is viewed by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Mo Salah, and the Anfield hero has provided a new exit message.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are prepared to part ways with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have put Chukwuemeka up for sale ready for the January window and have fielded interest from Ipswich Town.

Chelsea have previously been tipped to hold out for as much as £40million (€48m / $50.7m) before selling the Englishman, but TEAMtalk understands a deal can be struck for much less than that sum.

IN DEPTH: Who is Andrija Maksimovic?

By Nathan Egerton

Maksimovic came through the academy at Red Star and scored 29 goals in 25 appearances for the club’s Under-17 team during the 2022/2023 season.

His short stature, shoulder-length hair, passing range and dribbling ability earned him the nickname ‘Little Messi’, and he has also been compared to James Rodriquez.

He joined Graficar Beograd – Red Star’s feeder club – in the Serbian second division in August 2023 and registered a goal and assist on his professional debut at the age of 16 years and 67 days.

The attacking midfielder – who can also play on the right wing – finished his spell with Graficar with nine goals and three assists in 29 appearances.

He also made his senior debut for Red Star in a Serbian Cup game against Radnicki Nis in December 2023 before scoring against Manchester City in the UEFA Youth League.

Maksimovic helped Serbia reach the semi-final of the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship after registering two assists in four appearances.

He was recalled by Red Star in September and has two assists in his first five appearances in the Serbian top flight.

“Little Messi is a talented player,” manager Vladan Milojevic said after his league debut in a 4-0 win over Partizan. “He didn’t get the opportunity because he’s 17; in fact, I wasn’t even aware of his age.

“He earned the chance because of his hard work, quality, and everything he showed at Graficar. This is a reward for him, but also a message to other players about what it’s like to play for a big club.”

At the age of 17 years and 118 days, he made his Champions League debut against Inter Milan in October 2024 and became the youngest Serbian player to play in the competition.

The teenager has since become the second-youngest-ever player to play for Serbia after coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Switzerland.