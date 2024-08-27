Juventus, Man Utd at odds over Jadon Sancho clause as Chelsea consider stunning hijack – Sources

Juventus are continuing to work on on the prospective signing of Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho though the two clubs are yet to agree on the formula of the deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Sancho has returned to the fold for Man Utd this term, having made up with Erik ten Hag after the pair fell out early last season. Ten Hag insists publicly that the winger can go on to become a key player in the Man Utd attack, though there will likely still be some distrust between Sancho and his manager behind the scenes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe worked hard to get Sancho and Ten Hag to put their differences aside, but the England star is poised to leave regardless.

He missed Man Utd’s Premier League opener against Fulham with an ear infection and was not selected for the recent defeat to Brighton, despite being declared fit.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports from elsewhere that Italian giants Juventus remain in talks as they look to make Sancho their latest big capture. However, the two clubs differ in how they want to get a transfer over the line.

Man Utd are still asking for around £40million before letting the former Borussia Dortmund ace leave, either through a permanent move or a loan with an obligation for Juve to buy.

Juve, meanwhile, are pushing for an initial loan with an option to buy next summer.

The possibility of inserting an obligation to buy clause is currently being discussed and Juve could accept this proposal, but only if payments are deferred over the next four years.

Man Utd transfers: Jadon Sancho a top Juventus target

That is too long for Man Utd, who are asking for a big loan fee and a significant portion of the buy clause at the end of the season.

In terms of Sancho’s wages, Juve have ruled out the possibility of paying these in full. Discussions are also ongoing over this key aspect, even if the player is not happy with a hypothetical wage cut and has asked Man Utd to pay the rest of his salary.

Concerned that Juve might not have the funds needed to sign Sancho, Man Utd officials have also listened to ‘Big Six’ rivals Chelsea. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have made contact to discuss the margins of a huge potential swap deal involving Raheem Sterling.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Sterling is very much keen on joining Man Utd from Chelsea, despite his history with Manchester City.

During such talks between Man Utd and Chelsea, Ben Chilwell was discussed, too. The left-back is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans and Man Utd are big fans of his ability.

As such, Juve and Chelsea are two possibilities as Man Utd look to end the Sancho saga by offloading him. Although, should Man Utd refuse to lower their demands, then it is not completely ruled out that he could be kept in the squad.

Sancho will need to train hard and win Ten Hag back over if this ends up being the case, however.

