Sources: Middlesbrough eye swoop for legendary Man Utd star’s son; Swansea, Stoke also keen

Middlesbrough are one of a trio of club's after Barnsley striker Devante Cole

TEAMtalk understands that Barnsley are facing a huge battle to hang on to star striker Devante Cole when the January transfer window opens.

Cole, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is currently the top scorer in League One with eight goals in seven league games so far.

Cole claimed 15 goals last season and he has carried that through into this campaign; indeed that form is not going unnoticed with as many as four Championship sides all exploring a potential swoop.

Struggling Middlesbrough are one of the clubs showing an interest in the 28-year-old, with Michael Carrick’s side bottom of the table and having registered just five goals in seven Championship games so far.

However, the Teessiders are far from his only suitors.

Indeed, sources close to the player have informed us that Stoke and Swansea are also keen. The Swans are currently managed by Mike Duff, Cole’s former boss at Barnsley and potentially giving them an advantage in any transfer race.

Another interested party is believed to be Bristol City. They were a huge club in the career of his father Andrew, who set the player on the way to super-stardom. It was at Ashton Gate that Cole senior scored 25 goals in 49 appearances, earning a move to Newcastle United that catapulted his career to the next level.

If the Robins do make a move, Cole junior might just relish the chance of following in his father’s footsteps.

Either way, the Tykes look likely to lose their star man in the winter window, given his deal will by then have just six months left to run.

