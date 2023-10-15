Sources: New Rangers boss revealed as announcement of major appointment imminent

TEAMtalk understands that Philippe Clement has won the race to become the new manager of Rangers with the announcement expected to be made soon.

The Scottish Premiership side are at the final stages of appointing Michael Beale’s successor, with Clement said to have been battling former Gers star Kevin Muscat as the leading candidates for the job.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Clement has impressed the club during the hiring process, and a path has now cleared for the 49-year-old to take on the role. Indeed, sources from inside the club have told us that the Belgian ‘has got the job’.

Clement has also been a target of Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, but they always expected him to take the Rangers post instead.

Beale was dismissed on October 1 after 307 days in charge at Ibrox after a poor start to the new campaign which saw the Ibrox club well off Celtic’s pace at the top of the Scottish Premiership and out of the Champions League before the group stages even began.

Top target Julen Lopetegui declined the chance of talks with Rangers, while former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter made it known he didn’t want to be considered.

We understand that Croatian manager Nenad Bjelica, who recently left his position as manager of Trabzonspor, also made a late play for the vacant position.

Bjelica was appointed manager of the Turkish side in April 2023, but lost his job October 10 as they sit seventh in the Super Lig table. He has managed a host of European sides in his career – Dinamo Zagreb and Lech Poznan among them.

However, we’ve been told, it’s former Coventry defender Clement who has won out in the fight to take over at Ibrox.

