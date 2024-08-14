Crystal Palace have slapped a huge price tag on England defender Marc Guehi amid links with Newcastle United and Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands.

After losing star winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for £50.8m including add-ons earlier this summer, Crystal Palace seem intent on either keeping their prized assets or selling them for huge fees.

While Eberechi Eze, Jean-Phillippe Mateta, and Adam Wharton are admired by a host of teams, centre-back Guehi is the most sought-after of the bunch.

The 24-year-old shone for England at the Euros and that, along with his performances for the Eagles in recent seasons, has convinced Liverpool and Newcastle to try and sign him.

However, Palace chairman Steve Parish has made it clear that teams need to pay a premium price for the former Chelsea man as he is a “generational talent”.

He told Sky Sports: “Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money. It’s not near the point where we have to make a decision.

“We love having him and would love to keep him. If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He’s a generational talent.”

Guehi, who still has two years left on his Palace contract, reportedly was the subject of a second bid from Newcastle last week, but that £50m proposal was rejected. Newcastle are now thought to be tabling a new offer in the region of £55m.

The Toon are prioritising a centre-back this summer and Guehi appears to fit the bill, particularly due to the long-term injuries of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

But, they still have to be conscious of not falling afoul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, so they may not want to bid too much more for the England international.

Guehi price tag revealed

Now, sources have told TEAMtalk that the “superstar money” needed for Palace to consider selling Guehi this summer would be around the £75m mark.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has made Guehi his top target as he looks to bolster his side’s defensive options before the transfer window shuts late on August 30.

The two clubs remain in talks over the 6ft defender but his high price-tag of £75m could be out of Newcastle’s price range.

Guehi, who joined Crystal Palace in 2021 from Chelsea for £18m, has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

He enhanced his reputation with an impressive campaign for England at this summer’s Euros starting all but one of the Three Lions’ games as they reached the final of the tournament.

Incidentally, the Eagles are prepared to offer him a new deal to try and fend off interested parties – but that may be accepted.

Palace feel they are in no need to cash in on Guehi this summer, having sold Olise to Bayern, and they will only consider selling if they offer is too good to turn down.