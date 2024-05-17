Newcastle in pole position for big Arsenal signing after contact confirmed

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Aaron Ramsdale after making contact for the Arsenal goalkeeper, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal have had almost the perfect season. However, barring a miracle, they look likely to miss out on the Premier League title again as Manchester City are one win away from yet another triumph. Arsenal brought in top-class players to make their squad capable of launching a title bid last year and they are set to go again this summer.

That will see some players leave. A number of the Gunners’ squad are available and have been told they can leave the club.

One of those is keeper Ramsdale, who was notified in March that he was free to explore his options in the upcoming window.

He has had a number of clubs make contact and show a keen interest but there is one side currently leading the charge for the England international. Newcastle have been in contact over the last few weeks and sources have confirmed that those conversations have been positive.

There is nothing officially done yet and there is still an opportunity for other suitors to come in with a last-ditch offer. However, sources have been clear that Eddie Howe and his side are in pole position for the signature of the shot-stopper.

Mikel Arteta made the bold move to replace Ramsdale with David Raya in August, a transfer which raised some eyebrows, but this has shown to be a good move and despite a shaky start the Spaniard has shown he is the No.1 choice at the club.

Arsenal are also keen to add another keeper in the summer, with Brighton’s Jason Steele someone who has impressed recruiters, especially with his passing ability.

This has further opened the door for Ramsdale to leave and he will 100 per cent depart the club this summer barring any surprise twists.

TEAMtalk can reveal he has major offers from around Europe but Newcastle want to complete a deal quickly and add him to their side ahead of their charge for the top four next season.

