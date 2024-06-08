Sources: Newcastle to stun Liverpool, Chelsea as signing of 21y/o Prem star nears

The Newcastle squad could soon be bolstered by a new arrival

Newcastle United are in talks with Burnley over the prospective signing of James Trafford after he was linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Trafford is a product of the Manchester City academy, but he opted to leave the Etihad last summer when Burnley pounced. The goalkeeper joined Burnley for an initial £15million – which had the potential to rise to £19m through add-ons – which followed his crucial penalty save in the U21 European Championships earlier that summer, which helped England win the competition for the first time in 39 years.

That fantastic penalty save only added to Trafford’s growing reputation and he immediately started out as Vincent Kompany’s No 1 in the 2023-24 campaign.

Trafford struggled at times and ended the season on the bench, with Arijanet Muric taking his place. But the 21-year-old still has fantastic potential and he will only get better following his debut Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have been tipped to sign him as a replacement for Wolves-linked Caoimhin Kelleher, while Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Trafford’s situation amid concerns over Robert Sanchez.

But late last month, Newcastle joined the hunt for Trafford. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has now confirmed reports from elsewhere that Newcastle have entered discussions with Burnley over a deal for the shot-stopper.

Burnley are holding out for £20million. While Newcastle have yet to meet that valuation, Gillan states that the two clubs are not far apart in their talks. Eddie Howe’s side are confident of striking an agreement, and Trafford himself is understood to be keen on the transfer.

Whatever fee Newcastle end up paying for Trafford will benefit City. When selling the starlet to Burnley last year, City included a 20 per cent sell-on clause, as well as a buy-back option.

While City are not planning to take Trafford back to Manchester, they look set to earn nearly £4m if his Newcastle switch reaches completion in the very near future.

