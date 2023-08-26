Sources: Newcastle turn down Fulham approach for Matt Targett as Eddie Howe makes stance on exit clear

Newcastle United have turned down an approach from Fulham to take left-back Matt Targett on loan, TEAMtalk understands.

Fulham are looking hard to bolster their full-back options and have already missed out on numerous targets including the likes of Gonzalo Montiel, who joined Nottingham Forest, and Lewis Hall – who actually joined Newcastle.

Now we can reveal that Fulham have asked about Targett, who has seen his game-time severely limited at St James’ Park. Since arriving on Tyneside in January 2022 on an initial loan that later became a permanent £15m move from Aston Villa, Targett has made 35 appearances.

However, just 17 of those came during the entirity of the 2022/23 season, with the 27-year-old falling out of favour somewhat under Eddie Howe.

Indeed, he was limited to just six Premier League starts, with Howe often preferring to play centre-half Dan Burn as a makeshift – albeit an impressive one – left-back.

And now with boyhood Newcastle fan Hall signing on the dotted line on an initial loan but with an obligation to buy for £35m, Targett’s chances of seeing action are even more limited.

However, despite Newcastle being well blessed for options at left-back, Howe was quick to say no to Fulham’s approach.

Eddie Howe firm over Matt Targett future

Furthermore, we understand that Howe sees Targett as an important member of the squad and has no interest in weakening his options by loaning Targett out.

That will leave the Cottagers having to look elsewhere in their quest to add another left-back option to Marco Silva’s squad.

Targett is contracted to St James’ Park until summer 2026 and has already spent time on loan at Craven Cottage earlier in his career.

That was back in January 2018, while still at Southampton player. Back then, Targett made 21 appearances for them while they were in the Championship, scoring once.

