Sources: Premier League clubs join Hull, Norwich in race to sign South America sensation

TEAMtalk can reveal that teams from the Premier League are showing an interest in one of Venezuela’s most promising young talents, with Championship sides Hull City and Norwich City watching the attacker closely.

Luis Fernando Carrero is the player in question, with the 18-year-old quickly making a name for himself in his homeland as a left-footed winger, who can also feature as a midfielder and as a No.10.

Indeed, Carrero has drawn comparisons to Colombian legend James Rodriguez due to his technical skills, vision, and creativity on the ball.

Despite only turning 18 on March 14, Carrero has already caught the attention of several European clubs.

As we’ve already stated, Hull and Norwich are among the English sides closely monitoring him, while teams from the Premier League, LaLiga and Portuese Liga have also expressed strong interest in securing his signature.

Carrero is currently under contract with Venezuelan top-flight outfit Deportivo Tachira until December 2026, but he is open to a move to Europe in the coming months.

With his immense potential and growing reputation, the Venezuelan talent could soon be leaping to one of Europe’s top leagues.

