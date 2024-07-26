TEAMtalk sources can reveal Rangers look set to lose five more players in the coming weeks as manager Philippe Clement aims to usher in a new era during tumultuous times at Ibrox.

Rangers saw John Lundstram and Borna Barisic join Trabzonspor on free transfers and Robby McCrorie has headed to Kilmarnock, while Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin, and Ryan Jack left at the end of their contracts.

Conversely, the Scottish giants have signed Mohamed Diomande, Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron, Vaclav Cerny, and Hamza Igamane – but they may need time to bed in at the club.

Then, earlier this week, manager Clement revealed midfielder Todd Cantwell had asked to leave – just 18 months after he made the move up from Norwich City.

He told reporters: “He [Cantwell] came to say that he wants another challenge. I spoke long with him because I think Rangers is a really good club for him. I wanted to give him time also, so that’s why the last couple of weeks I didn’t speak about it. But he came back with the same request.

“So I’m going to be focused on the next couple of weeks on guys who have their heads with Rangers. I don’t know if he’s close [to joining another club]. He is training with us all the time, and played with the second team because we need to focus on the guys who will be here in the next months.”

But the departures won’t stop there. TEAMtalk sources understand some big-name exits are edging closer as Clement and his staff try to overhaul a squad desperately in need of refreshment and balance.

This will see some of the club’s biggest earners leave and the chance for new names to become heroes at Ibrox. But for them to do that, players need to be sold to fund their transfer war chest.

Rangers captain among big-name exits

TEAMtalk understands right-back and club captain James Tavernier has agreed terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor, with the 32-year-old awaiting an agreement between the two clubs. While talks are ongoing, there is a gap in the valuation of the former Newcastle United man – who has been at the club since 2015 – so an agreement is yet to be struck.

Losing him would be a big blow for Rangers as he has scored a whopping 125 goals and bagged 129 assists in 460 games, and another club stalwart looks to be heading out the exit door.

Centre-back Connor Goldson, who has made 309 appearances for the Gers since 2018, is set to sign for Aris Limassol, with the 31-year-old eventually heading out to Austria for the Cypriot side’s pre-season tour.

On the defender, Clement admitted: “Connor was planned to start today (on Wednesday against Birmingham City). There is a concrete offer for him, so I allowed him to go and to speak with this team.”

Failed experiments set to depart

Meanwhile, Jose Cifuentes signed for Rangers for £1.2m last summer under former boss Michael Beale but the 25-year-old failed to make his mark at the club, with the Ecuadorian then promptly heading out to Cruzeiro on loan earlier this year.

He is all set for another loan move, this time to Greek side Aris Thessaloniki – and there is an option to buy next summer. That loan fee and Goldson’s transfer sum will bring in approximately £4m for Rangers, but more importantly will free up a huge amount of wages as the latter was one of the Scottish side’s top earners.

Moreover, Dutch forward Sam Lammers’ difficult time with Rangers appears to be drawing to a close, with FC Twente primed to secure his signature. Having scored just twice in 17 games since his £3.5m move from Atalanta in 2023, the 27-year-old starred for Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht on loan in the second half of last season – scoring 11 goals in 20 matches.

Indeed, Clement added: “It’s really clear that Sam doesn’t fit into the plans for this season and he is getting closer to a solution.”

Twente will have an option to buy Lammers, another one of Beale’s unsuccessful signings, for around £4m next year and the fifth exit could be winger Scott Wright.

The former Aberdeen man is wanted by Championship sides Derby Country and Sheffield Wednesday and with winger Cerny arriving on loan, that could pave the way for his exit. More deals are likely to occur at Gers this summer, too.

