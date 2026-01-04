Stunning Chelsea raid on Newcastle could be derailed by Juventus as exit talk grows

Juventus believe they will become more credible candidates to land Sandro Tonali than Chelsea, if the midfield player moves from Newcastle United this year, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

The Blues are being linked with Tonali at a time when they have been exploring new options for their central midfield, along with the appointment of a new manager. However, Juve want him back in Italy and see the former AC Milan man as a dream signing.

Juventus are currently in the market for midfielder Guido Rodriguez from West Ham, but the player they truly want long-term is Newcastle star Tonali.

There is a belief that the 25-year-old would be open to a move back to Serie A and that a deal could yet come together at the end of the season.

Juve are getting closer to signing Premier League target Kenan Yildiz up to a new deal and want to build an exciting future under new sporting director Marco Ottolini.

Tonali is key to their vision of the future and there is a belief from sources in Turin that he will be more interested in their project than anything else on offer in English football.

Italy star Tonali is yet to score in 26 appearances for Newcastle so far this season, but has chalked up four assists in building a strong central midfield trio alongside Magpies skipper Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Tonali is due to be back in action for Eddie Howe’s men on Sunday when Newcastle host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Magpies currently sit 14th in the table but could climb as high as seventh with a win, if other results all go their way.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Newcastle, Chelsea news

Liverpool are understood to have cooled their interest in signing a player Arne Slot once famously branded a “cool customer”, as the Reds pursue other targets instead and leaving Newcastle free to secure the star down to a big-money deal.

Liam Rosenior has informed Chelsea that he is ready to take charge at Stamford Bridge, and sources have also hinted at what his first game will be and who’ll replace him at Strasbourg.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United were all at Vicarage Road on Thursday to watch highly-rated Watford starlet Othmane Maamma, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are two of FIVE Premier League clubs tracking Udinese defender Oumar Solet, sources confirm, while several other top European sides are also showing interest.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.