Sources: Sheff Utd locked in talks to sign defensive upgrade from Premier League rivals

Sheffield United are locked in talks with Nottingham Forest as they try to thrash out a deal for defender Joe Worrall, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has targeted a move for Worrall in this month’s transfer as he looks to shore up the most porous defence in the Premier League this season.

Basement boys United have conceded 51 goals in 21 Premier League matches this term and Wilder knows they need to bolster their defensive ranks if they are to have any chance of survival.

Forest have rebuffed United’s initial offer to take Worrall on loan as they would prefer to sell the centre-back on a permanent deal.

The reason for that is because any sale would represent pure profit due to Worrall’s homegrown status and boost their Profit and Sustainability figures.

The two clubs remain in dialogue to see if they can reach an agreement on the fee it will take to sign Worrall on a permanent basis, with all parties hopeful of a resolution before next week’s transfer deadline.

Worrall is understood to be keen on a move to Bramall Lane after finding himself down the pecking order at the City Ground.

The 27-year-old, who has made 226 appearances in total for Forest, is keen to be playing regularly at this stage of his career and is up for the challenge of trying to keep Sheffield United in the Premier League in the second half of the season.

Worrall to bolster Blades’ backline

Worrall is also considered an upgrade on United’s current centre-back pairing of Jack Robinson and skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic, although the latter has been linked with a shock switch to Serie A giants Napoli recently.

In the Premier League, United are currently 10 points behind 16th-placed Forest in the battle to avoid the drop – but from Forest’s point of view it would potentially be a strange decision to strengthen a Premier League relegation rival.

The Blades are back in action on Saturday when they host Premier League rivals Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round, while Forest head to Championship outfit Bristol City on Friday night.

