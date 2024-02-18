Sources: Tottenham line up perfect Gallagher alternative as swoop for dynamic Everton man in the works

Tottenham are plotting a move for Everton midfielder James Garner in this summer’s transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Garner has emerged on the radar of Spurs and several other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle after catching the eye at Goodison Park over the last 18 months.

The all-action midfielder was instrumental at the back end of last season in helping Sean Dyche’s side secure Premier League survival on the final day of the campaign.

And the 22-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for Everton so far this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with two goals and one assist.

READ MORE: Tottenham jump straight back in to sign £50m target and solve glaringly obvious problem highlighted in Wolves loss

Tottenham are in the market for a new central midfielder ahead of next season after failing to land Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in January, although that move could still be revisited in the summer if the England man does not agree a new Blues contract.

Garner’s work ethic and energy makes him an ideal fit into Ange Postecoglu’s style of playing and his versatility and ability to perform in a variety of positions makes him an attractive proposition to his suitors.

Garner excelling at Everton after bargain switch

The midfielder joined Everton in the summer of 2022 from Manchester United in a deal worth £15million, having come through the ranks at Old Trafford.

Garner has been capped by England at every level from U17 to U21s and was named in the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship team of the tournament as England won the Euros.

The Toffees midfielder will be back in action on the Monday Night Football when Sean Dyche’s men host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the Eagles set to have incoming new boss Oliver Glasner watching on from the stands.

DON’T MISS: Who is Matias Soule? The Argentine forward linked with Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace while starring on loan in the Italian top-flight