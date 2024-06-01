Star says YES to Chelsea as Newcastle stung by incredible hijack

Chelsea are on the verge of beating Newcastle United to the capture of Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo after successfully hijacking the move, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has revealed.

Tosin has made over 130 appearances for Fulham and helped the club win the Championship title before consolidating their position in the Premier League during a four-year spell at Craven Cottage. However, the centre-back has run down his Fulham contract and is now able to join a new club on a free transfer.

As Tosin is a reliable top-flight defender heading into his peak years, it is understandable that several of Fulham’s Prem rivals have taken a look at him.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both made contact with Tosin’s camp to discuss a possible move.

But sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 22 that Newcastle were aiming to sign the 26-year-old first.

Newcastle then sent Tosin a contract offer, but it was not long before the swoop came under threat from Chelsea.

The Blues offered Tosin more money than Newcastle, while Eddie Howe’s side were adamant that they would not overpay.

Gillan has now revealed that Tosin’s switch to Stamford Bridge is very advanced, as the defender has said yes to Chelsea.

Chelsea transfers: Tosin poised to sign

Newcastle are still pushing to try and convince Tosin on a move to St James’ Park instead, but they look set to miss out.

Tosin is poised to sign a long-term contract with Chelsea which will see him pick up a better salary than he would have done in the north east.

The former England youth international will help Chelsea move on from legendary defender Thiago Silva, who has agreed a return to Brazil with Fluminense.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Chelsea academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah, as his sale would go down as pure profit on the club’s books.

Fulham have been tipped to replace Tosin with Chalobah, while the latter has also been linked with a shock move to Man Utd.

