Sources: Sunderland rocked as top Serie A outfit make £15m bid for West Ham, Crystal Palace target

Serie A side Lazio have made a new bid for Sunderland star Jack Clarke after seeing their first offer rejected, TEAMtalk have been told.

Clarke has been a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including West Ham United and Crystal Palace during this month’s transfer window and now Italian giants Lazio have entered the race for the former Leeds youngster.

Lazio tabled an offer in the region of £14million for Clarke which was rejected by Sunderland.

However, the Italians have come back with an improved offer over £15m as they look to persuade Sunderland to cash-in on the 23-year-old.

Sunderland are reluctant to lose Clarke as they look to mount a bid for promotion back to the Premier League in the second half of the season

Clarke has been Sunderland’s standout performer this season and he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the Championship.

The former Leeds youngster has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 31 Championship appearances so far this season and he was man of the match in last weekend’s win over Stoke.

Unsurprisingly Clarke’s form over the last 18 months has brought him onto the radar of several Premier League clubs with Burnley having an offer of over £10m rejected by Sunderland over the summer.

Clarke, who initially joined Sunderland on loan in January 2022 before making the move permanent the following summer, has scored 28 goals in 157 career appearances.

