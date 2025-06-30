TEAMtalk have been given an update on the future of stalwart Spain striker Alvaro Morata as he looks to force an exit from Turkish giants Galatasaray, with a new destination already in the pipeline.

The 32-year-old is pushing to leave Galatasaray and return to Italy, where he is ready to join Serie A club Como. However, his exit is not expected to be resolved quickly, and it will take at least another week.

Morata, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Milan, has made it clear that he wants to leave Turkey, feeling undervalued at the club.

An agreement between Morata and Como is already in place, and Milan has already verbally agreed to a transfer to the latter. The main obstacle now is reaching an agreement with Galatasaray to end the loan early, with the original deal running until January 2026.

Galatasaray are currently reluctant to release Morata without compensation. The Turkish club paid a €6m loan fee to AC Milan and now wants part of that investment recovered.

Negotiations are ongoing between the three clubs, with all parties optimistic that a deal can be found.

Despite the delay, sources close to the talks believe an agreement satisfying all parties is possible, with Morata remaining determined to complete his move to Como and hopes a resolution can be reached soon.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The 10 highest paid footballers in the world: Ronaldo takes top spot with eye-watering salary revealed

More from Rudy Galetti: Chelsea loan exit / Arsenal in Spanish signing coup

➡️ In-demand Chelsea talent could be Spain bound as clubs queue for loan swoop – sources

➡️ Berta ‘fine-tuning’ set to secure Spanish defender deal as Arsenal launch improved bid

➡️ Brighton stand firm on star’s big price tag as Galatasaray thunder into race – sources

➡️ Nottingham Forest move for one of summer’s most desirable strikers amid double European threat

QUIZ – Which club made the biggest signing, 2020-2024?