Sources: Wrexham make bid for powerful League One striker as Parkinson plots late January addition

Wrexham have made a bid for Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys as they look to bolster their attacking options before the close of the transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Humphrys is in the final six months of his contract at Wigan and League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham are hoping to lure the powerful forward to the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has made a new striker his top priority in this month’s transfer window and he has targeted a move for former Fulham man Humphrys.

The Red Dragons are currently second in League Two and Parkinson sees Humphrys as someone who could fire the goals to propel them to promotion.

Humphrys has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 33 games across all competitions for Wigan so far this season.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Hearts in Scotland before returning to Wigan last summer.

Humphrys came through Fulham’s academy before joining Southend in 2019 and then Rochdale in 2020 before the move to Wigan the following year.

In total, during his club career, 6ft 1in frontman Humphrys has scored 45 times in 197 games.

