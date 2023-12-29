Southampton battling Middlesbrough and two more Champ rivals to sign free agent wing-back

TEAMtalk can reveal that Southampton and Middlesbrough are two of four Championship clubs who are showing an interest in free agent wing-back Matty Sorinola.

The 22-year-old is set to move back to England after he terminated his contract with Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise, having moved there in 2021 after turning down a new contract at MK Dons.

In total, Sorinola, who came through Fulham’s academy, made just 14 appearances for Union SG, scoring once in that time.

Sorinola spent a season on loan at Swansea in 2022 and a number of Championship clubs are already showing an interest.

During that campaign he scored twice in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Swans under Russell Martin’s management.

And TT understands that current Southampton boss Martin is open to the prospect of linking up with him for a third time after being his boss with MK Dons and Swansea.

Middlesbrough, Stoke and Preston are also keen on the wing-back – who is happy operating on either flank.

All four Championship clubs are back in action on Friday in a full programme of action.

