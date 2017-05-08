Southampton board make decision over £50m Van Dijk

Southampton boss Claude Puel says the club’s hierarchy do not want to sell £50million-rated Virgil van Dijk this summer.

The 25-year-old, who signed from Celtic for £13million in 2015, has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea as Antonio Conte looks for a replacement for John Terry.

Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal are also believed to be tracking the centre-back, who has been injured since the start of the year with an ankle problem.

Reports today suggest any prospective deal for the player could top £100million, with his fee set to be around £50million and his potential £200,000 a week wages over five years coming in at over £50million.

Saints boss Puel is confident of keeping the Dutchman and says the board do not want to sell.

“It was a bad injury for him and for us,” said Puel.

“Then after Jose Fonte left (for West Ham) it was difficult for us. It’s been a good thing to see Jack Stephens and Maya Yoshida play together in their place. But for Virgil it was a bad injury.

“Now the surgery is finished he can work normally and be ready for next season – with us.

“He’s our captain and I have said he is important for us. He has authority, the leadership of the team, he is a fantastic player.

“It’s important for us, of course, to wait until the beginning of the season to see him on the pitch with Southampton.

“He has a long contract and the directors want to keep him.”