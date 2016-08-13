Southampton defender ‘flattered’ by Manchester United interest

Southampton defender Jose Fonte admits he is “flattered” to be linked with “one of the biggest” clubs in the world in Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is understood to be wanting to add an experienced centre-back to his United squad and compatriot Fonte has been among the names suggested.

And the Portugal international, 32, welcomes the interest, though he insists he remains committed to Southampton.

“If the interest is there, it is a reason to be flattered to be associated with a club like Manchester United,” he told Mais Futebol.

“But I have a contract with Southampton, and I’m just focused on my work, to make a great season. I will not deny that Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that it makes me happy to be associated with it. But to be Manchester United’s player is a big difference.”

However, new Saints boss Claude Puel insists Fonte is going nowhere.

“I do not think there is a possibility for Jose to leave us. I am sure that he can play all these games. He is very proficient,” he said.

“[Fonte has] rejoined training. I do not know if he will start the game [on Saturday] but we will see. The window is difficult for the club and the players. Many clubs can be interested in players. That is normal.”