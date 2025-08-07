Southampton and Cardiff vying for Canadian ace with move a ‘real possibility’ – sources

Southampton and Cardiff City are genuine contenders to snap up a Canadian ace with close to 100 MLS appearances to his name, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Canadian goalkeeper, Jonathan Sirois, currently playing for CF Montreal, is attracting growing interest from European clubs this summer.

The 24-year-old, who holds both Canadian and French passports, has already played 88 MLS matches, showing strong consistency and good potential for a move abroad.

Several clubs in France, including Montpellier, have made concrete steps to explore a transfer. His EU passport makes a move to Europe more accessible.

In England, Southampton and Cardiff City have recently gathered information about the player. Both clubs are always attentive to goalkeeping options and view Sirois as a possible target with long-term upside.

Sirois has been called into multiple Canadian national side squads and has ambitions of making his mark in the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Despite having a contract with CF Montreal until December 2026, with a renewal option until 2027, there is a real possibility of a move before the end of the current window – that’s his plan.

Contacts are still at an early stage, but with multiple clubs interested and his profile rising, Jonathan Sirois could be one of the next MLS exports to make the jump to Europe. His development will be closely followed over the coming weeks.