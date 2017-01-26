Southampton edge ahead in race for Napoli striker

Southampton appear to have jumped ahead in the race to sign Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli, say reports from Italy.

The 25-year-old former Sampdoria striker has been a wanted man all summer, with a host of Premier League sides credited with an interest.

It is Southampton who have broken cover first, though, with reports the Saints have matched Napoli’s €20million demands for the player.

Gabbiadini was brought to the Sao Paolo as the main replacement for Gonzalo Higuain but has fallen down the pecking order following the recent arrivals of Arkadiusz Milik and Leonardo Pavoletti.

That has left Gabbiadini an unsettled figure at the club, with Borussia Monchengladbach also believed to be monitoring the situation.