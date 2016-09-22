Southampton eye January move for PSG outcast Ben Arfa

Southampton are being linked with a January move for Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa.

Saints boss Claude Puel worked with Ben Arfa last season at Nice before both moved on in the summer.

Ben Arfa, however, has struggled to replicate his Nice form at PSG, with the 29-year-old having been omitted from the Ligue 1 champions’ last three matchday squads.

The Mirror claims Puel is monitoring Ben Arfa’s situation with a view to securing a loan move when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The former Lyon and Marseille wideman spent five seasons in England from 2011, when he joined Newcastle. After four frustrating seasons at St James’ Park, Ben Arfa joined Hull in 2014 but his season-long loan spell was cut short in January 2015.

The France star joined PSG on a free in the summer but he has failed to complete 90 minutes in Ligue 1 and failed to make Unai Emery’s squad for the last two domestic matches and the Champions League draw with Arsenal.