Late rally in vain as Southampton dump holders Arsenal out of FA Cup

A Gabriel own goal saw Southampton book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 victory over a lacklustre Arsenal side.

The Gunners rallied late on but it was not enough to stay in the competition.

Southampton were immediately on the front foot as Danny Ings’ fourth-minute shot was deflected behind. James Ward-Prowse took the corner which skimmed the crossbar before the Gunners cleared.

It was all Southampton early on, with the visitors pinned back before the Gunners finally mounted an attack through Willian. The Brazilian was at the heart of most of Arsenal’s scant early attacks.

On 15 minutes, former Gunner Theo Walcott found Che Adams who left Gabriel for dead and forced Gunners keeper Bernd Leno into a smart save.

It seemed only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken and Southampton took the lead on 24 minutes. Kyle Walker-Peters fired the ball across the six-yard box and the out-of-sorts Gabriel deflected it into his own net.

It was no more than the hosts deserved. And three minutes later Ward-Prowse fired wide with a long-range effort.

A mistake by Saints keeper Fraser Forster nearly gave Arsenal an opening. His clearance was charged down by Eddie Nketiah but the fall flew behind for a goal kick.

Arsenal’s best move of the first period came on 37 minutes but Pepe’s final ball to Cedric Soares was too strong.

Ward-Prowse ended the half with a trademark free-kick that sailed wide of the target. Mikel Arteta’s men showed only glimpses of their recent form in the first 45 minutes while Saints looked dangerous throughout.

Arsenal looked to up the tempo early in the second half. However, Ings found himself through on goal and struck his effort against the post. It trickled behind off Leno before the flag eventually went up for offside.

Saints continued to boss proceedings and Ward-Prowse slashed over the bar from close range when he should have done better. Jack Stephens was lucky to receive just a yellow card when he tangled with Pepe on 56 minutes.

Just before the hour mark Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey replaced Gabriel Martinelli and Mohamed Elneny. The double change seemed to give Arsenal a lift as they began to see more possession.

Rob Holding shot over the bar on 60 minutes when he needed more composure and Partey did the same four minutes later.

The game began to open up as the half progressed and Walcott fluffed his lines from close range after an excellent Southampton build up.

Arsenal were almost level on 68 minutes but Forster’s boot deflected Nketiah’s flick behind for a corner. Alexandre Lacazette replaced Hector Bellerin on 73 minutes, with the away side sensing an equaliser.

They kept pressing but Saints bodies always seemed to be in the way. Southampton were limited to counter-attacks for the final 15 minutes as Arsenal doninated.

Bertrand’s foul on Pepe gave Arsenal a great chance late on but the Frenchman’s delivery of the free-kick was woeful.

A late Southampton penalty appeal was waved away by the referee and VAR as substitute Shane Long tumbled over Holding’s leg.

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