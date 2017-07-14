Southampton, Huddersfield tracking Austria midfielder

Premier League sides Southampton and Huddersfield are targeting a move for Werder Bremen midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.

The Huddersfield examiner is reporting that the two clubs are weighing up whether to make an official offer for the Austrian international, who is in the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga club.

He has reportedly already turned down the chance to sign for Trabzonspor this summer as he would prefer a move to England instead.

Southampton are thought to have been monitoring the player since last year, while Huddersfield head coach David Wagner has vast knowledge of the German leagues.

Huddersfield have been busy in the transfer market this summer, bringing nine players to the John Smiths Stadium, while Southampton have made Jan Bednarek their sole signing so far.

Junuzovic has spent the past five seasons with Bremen, racking up 20 goals and 49 assists in 172 appearances, and attracted a reputation as a dead-ball specialist in Germany.