Southampton are ready to jump in ahead of newly-promoted Leeds and sign young Liverpool ace Harry Wilson, according to reports.

The Reds winger spent last season on loan at Bournemouth. But despite several flashes of his set-piece brilliance, Wilson couldn’t stop the Cherries suffering relegation.

With Leeds looking to bolster their squad after gaining promotion, the 23-year-old has been strongly linked.

But Football Insider report that Leeds could be scuppered by Southampton for a second time. The first came when Che Adams’ move to Elland Road fell through earlier in the season.

A deal had been agreed for a fee of about £17million in the January transfer window. However, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl called it off when the move looked all set.

For now, Wilson has returned to his parent club although his path to the Liverpool first team looks blocked.

Curtis Jones emerged as one of Liverpool’s best young talents in the second half of the season. And Japan’s Takumi Minamino will also be further eased into the first team by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after playing a bit part so far.

Wilson has had three loan spells already and shown his eye for a goal. He netted seven in 11 games for Hull and 15 in 37 for Derby.

The Welsh international also showed he could do it in the Premier League. Despite Bournemouth dropping down, he managed seven goals in his 20 appearances.

Wilson signed a five-year deal at Anfield in 2018.

Bielsa priority as Leeds look to strengthen

Leeds’ main aim after securing promotion was to nail down boss Marcelo Bielsa.

And there was delight at Elland Road when the Argentine recently signed a 12-month extension.

Looking ahead, director of football Victor Orta told the Athletic: “We’re having very positive talks with Marcelo daily.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to be working towards the Premier League season (with him) because we’re planning a really good project there.”

Orta knows that building Leeds for success in the top-flight will be tough.

“When you’re in a situation you’ve never lived before, you don’t know which road to take,” he said. “But we’ve designed a clear plan and we’re following a clear plan. In all levels of the club, we’re following it.

“A lot of things are not under your control and you almost have to assume that part of the process in the market will be frustrating.

“From your side, you do the best job you can but one small thing can change everything. But we have a plan.”