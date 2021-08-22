Anthony Martial struggled to make an impact for Manchester United, but Valentino Livramento shone for Southampton in the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

Despite a poor and shaky start to the game, it was Southampton who took the lead after 30 minutes. Che Adams’ shot deflected off Fred, who was later credited with an own goal.

United came from behind to win on several occasions last season and they got their equaliser through Mason Greenwood, whose shot trickled through two sets of legs and was supplied by Paul Pogba, who starred again after his four assists against Leeds.

However, the Red Devils could not find a winner, with Southampton getting back into it after showing signs of fatigue. Still, the hosts could not find their winning goal and the spoils were shared.

Southampton

Alex McCarthy: Impressive first half, punching away two corners and saving a Matic header from a corner. Couldn’t do much for Greenwood’s equaliser after it went through Salisu’s legs on the way, but continued to make good saves including from a powerful Fernandes header. 7/10.

Valentino Livramento: Fantastic opening 45 minutes, both in attack and defence. Intercepted the ball on a couple of occasions while bursting down the pitch and holding off Fernandes to deliver a teasing cross. Started the second-half in similar fashion, with a decent shot. Overall, a solid display in his first appearance at St Mary’s. 7/10.

Jack Stephens: Despite Southampton’s shaky start, he enjoyed a solid first half. Mopped up a Fernandes cross and won the ball back fairly against the midfielder in the build-up to the goal. 5/10.

Mohammed Salisu: Saved a Martial header off the line before denying Pogba with his leg, but was guilty of giving the ball away before the break. 5/10.

Romain Perraud: Not the greatest start or end to the first half, conceding fouls on both occasions, including just outside his own box. However, he won the ball back on a couple of occasions.6/10.

Theo Walcott: Largely quiet in the first half, got into the box a couple of times but his best effort – a shot towards the near post – forced a simple save from De Gea. 4/10.

Oriel Romeu: A few nice touches and passes in the first half and kept things ticking over in the second half. 5/10.

James Ward-Prowse: Had his say with corners and free-kicks in the first half, but not much influence from open play. He pressed well in the second half and should have done better with another free-kick. 6/10.

Moussa Djenepo: Very impressive in the opening 45, an unnecessary slash of the ball which resulted in a corner aside. Lively and skilful going forward, operating a lot down the left. However, his interplay in the middle was vital for the opening goal. Booked after 51 minutes for a foul on Fred. 7/10.

Che Adams: Quiet role for most of the first half, despite pressing well. Still, he produced the first-half’s key moment, his shot deflecting off Fred for 1-0. Played a great pass into Armstrong to set a chance up for the striker. 7/10.

Adam Armstrong: Good pressing alongside Adams. Had a curling shot that went wide of the right post and linked up well with Djenepo and Adams for the goal. In the second half, he almost scored with a fantastic shot which was palmed away by De Gea. 6/10.

Substitutes:

Jan Bednarek (on for Walcott, 46): Was in the thick of almost constant United pressure, but helped settle his side back into the game. 5/10.

Ibrahima Diallo (on for Djenepo, 70): Added a fresh sharpness to Southampton when coming on in the second half as they pressed for a winner. 5/10.

Kyle Walker-Peters (on for Perraud, 79): Helped Southampton’s attack in the final 10 minutes. 5/10.

Man Utd

David de Gea: United dominated for most of the first half and should have scored, so De Gea didn’t have much to do. He had little chance with the deflected shot for the opener, though. He was still involved in the second half, beating away a powerful Armstrong shot with a good save. However, he could have kept hold of an effort later on, instead opting to punch clear. 7/10.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Enjoyed lots of the ball in the first half but didn’t do much with it. Was more clinical in the second half, including a first-time ball into Fernandes for a good header. 5/10.

Victor Lindelof: Some solid defensive clearances in the first half, but should have got his head to a United free-kick early on. 5/10.

Harry Maguire: A few heavy touches early on and got spun by Adams before the striker got his shot away for the goal. Impressive passing range. In the second half, he was caught dawdling on the ball which let Southampton in and he was then booked for a stonewall yellow-card challenge on Adams, who was breaking away. 5/10.

Luke Shaw: Lively as always going forward, including his trademark runs inside from left-back. 6/10.

Fred: Ultimately credited with an own goal after he deflected Adams’ shot and had a couple of loose passes. However, his passing improved in the second half and he teed up Greenwood for a missed header. 5/10.

Nemanja Matic: Some good contributions to win the ball back. Had a decent header from a corner late on in the first half. 6/10.

Mason Greenwood: Impressive enthusiasm going forward, but didn’t have any clear-cut chances. Not his best strike, but his first-time effort went through Salisu’s and McCarthy’s legs to equalise. 8/10.

Bruno Fernandes: Great free-kick after seven minutes, but it ended up missing everyone. Some cute passes played, including to Pogba. Good defending, including heading away a free-kick which he gave away. Great link-up play with Pogba to set up Greenwood’s goal. 8/10.

Paul Pogba: Carried last weekend’s form into this weekend, with some nice touches and passes, including an effort with the outside of his boot to tee up Martial. Headed over the bar from a free-kick after 13 minutes. Silky movement inside box and a nice one-two with Fernandes to set up Greenwood, his fifth assist in two games. Booked in second-half stoppage time for a rash challenge. 8/10.

Anthony Martial: Largely ineffective in the first half, offering little going forward down the left. Taken off after 59 minutes for Sancho. However, he is still regaining fitness after a long-term knee injury. 4/10.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho (on for Martial, 59): Didn’t have too much of an influence as Southampton pressed in the second half. Indeed, the away side lost their spark. 5/10.

Scott McTominay (on for Fred, 75): Played his usual role in midfield and pressed the Southampton ranks late on. 5/10.

Jesse Lingard (on for Matic, 86): Played a few passes but never really had time to stamp his mark. 5/10.