Southampton raid Chelsea again for ‘exciting young full-back’

Southampton have signed defender Tino Livramento from Premier League rivals Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Livramento, 18, is the second teenager to join Southampton from Chelsea in the space of five days after the arrival of fellow defender Dynel Simeu.

Saints said: “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce it has completed the signing of exciting young full-back Tino Livramento from Chelsea.

“A highly sought-after talent, Livramento arrives at St Mary’s on a five-year contract, bolstering Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.”

Livramento is an England under-20 international and was included on Chelsea’s bench last season in their Premier League win at Manchester City and the home defeat to Arsenal, both in May.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl said: “He’s one of the best young players in his position in the country and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.

“I think he has made a very good choice, and this will be an excellent place for him to continue his development and hopefully reach his full potential.”

Saints stand firm over Villa bid

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have seen an offer for James Ward-Prowse rejected by Southampton, according to a report.

It is already a busy summer on the transfer front at Villa Park. They broke their transfer record to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in June. They have also re-signed Ashley Young from Inter Milan on a free transfer and are eyeing further deals.

Villa are also facing the prospect of a future without Jack Grealish, for whom Manchester City have made a £100m offer. Their response is as yet unclear. In the meantime, they have been working on other deals.

Ward-Prowse is someone who would be a useful addition regardless of whether Grealish stays or goes. Playing in a deeper role than his compatriot, the Southampton star has been a consistent performer in recent seasons. He was unlucky to miss out on the final England squad for Euro 2020 after making the provisional selection.

Villa have been targeting the 26-year-old for several weeks as they look to bolster their ranks for the new campaign. They have stepped up their pursuit in recent days, submitting a formal offer.

According to The Athletic, Villa put £25m on the table for Ward-Prowse’s services. However, Southampton have rejected the offer, which they deemed “derisory”.