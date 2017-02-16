Southampton seal swoop for former Juventus defender

Southampton have finally secured the signing of former Juventus centre-back Martin Caceres on a deal until the end of the season.

The Uruguay international has been without a club since leaving Italian champions Juve at the end of last term and joins a Saints side who were lacking cover at the back.

Virgil van Dijk’s long-term ankle injury compounded the January exit of captain Jose Fonte but the signing of Caceres provides some much-needed experience for boss Claude Puel.

The 29-year-old reportedly turned down interest from AC Milan and Crystal Palace and insists a move to the English south coast was the right choice.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Caceres said: “I am very happy to have signed for what is an important club in English football. I am looking forward to getting started with my new team-mates.

“Of all of the options that I had, I think that the best option for me was to come to Southampton. I am extremely happy to have joined this club.”

Caceres is unlikely to be able to slot straight into the team given he has not played since last February after undergoing surgery on a torn right Achilles tendon.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender could therefore miss out on the EFL Cup final against Manchester United on February 26.