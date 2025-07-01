West Ham, Leeds targets set to leave Southampton as Will Still plots summer exodus – sources

Up to 10 players could leave Southampton this summer

Will Still is planning for a Southampton exodus and a summer shake-up of his squad is gathering pace, with players wanted by West Ham United, Leeds United and Everton all in line to move on, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

New Southampton manager Still could lose five first-team players to other clubs – while two others have been told they can leave St Mary’s for the right price. Despite a season to forget after relegation back to the Championship, Still has seen his players attract plenty of attention.

Tyler Dibling and Aaron Ramsdale are certain to remain Premier League players, joining free agent Kyle Walker-Peters back in the top flight.

Walker-Peters is interesting West Ham and Everton while England keeper Ramsdale will move on. TEAMtalk revealed on June 2 that Leeds have decided to axe Illan Meslier and are tracking Ramsdale as a potential replacement.

Dibling’s £65million (€76m / $89.5m) valuation is currently scaring off clubs but the highly-rated winger is keen to move. Sources informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher on May 15 that Manchester United and Liverpool both hold interest in Dibling.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has offers from overseas with clubs in Portugal and Turkey keen, while Burnley are also known admirers of the defender.

Flynn Downes is wanted by his old boss Russell Martin at Rangers with talks over a deal still ongoing.

Mateus Fernandes is also expected to be snapped up with Leeds and Crystal Palace eyeing the Portuguese midfielder.

Adam Armstrong, a proven performer in the second tier, is likely to move on while Joe Aribo can go for a cut-price fee as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract.

Saints will recoup funds by offloading Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana to Trabzonspor and Atalanta respectively. Atalanta have agreed a €21.5m (£18m / $25m) deal for Sulemana, while Saints have negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause for the winger.

FC Koln striker Damion Downs is expected to be heading through the door at St Mary’s as a replacement for Onuachu.

The American won’t be the only new arrival amid upheaval of Still’s playing squad before next month’s big kick-off.

