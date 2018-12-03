Southampton have parted company with manager Mark Hughes – with Saints confirming their hunt for his successor has already begun.

The Premier League strugglers announced on Monday that the 55-year-old Welshman had left the club after winning just one of their 14 matches so far this season.

The 2-2 draw with Manchester United was to be his last in charge.

“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” a statement read.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.

“First team assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.”

Hughes took over at St Mary’s last March and guided them to Premier League survival and an FA Cup semi-final but was unable to inspire a better campaign this time around.

The Saints currently reside in the bottom three after 14 games, of which they have won only one and lost seven.

Davies, who played over 300 times for the club, will lead them into a difficult encounter at Wembley on Wednesday as they face Tottenham in the Premier League.

According to bookmakers, former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores is favourite for the hotseat and is already as short as 5/4 to get the job.

Paolo Sousa is next on the betting at 7/2, while former England and Everton boss Sam Allardyce is 5/1.

Garry Monk is fourth favourite at 10/1.