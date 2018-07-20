Southampton winger makes Celta Vigo loan switch

Southampton's Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal (C) shoots to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old Moroccan joined the Saints from Lille in August 2016, making 59 appearances and scoring four goals.

However, Boufal does not feature in the plans of manager Mark Hughes for the new campaign having fallen out of favour towards the end of the last campaign.

A statement on the Southampton website said: “We wish Sofiane good luck for the season ahead.”