Southgate future: England end nigh as three contenders emerge and BBC pundit drops bombshell update

Gareth Southgate will soon make an announcement on his future as England coach after defeat in the Euro 2024 final to Spain, but a BBC man may have already beaten him to the announcement, while three top candidates are queuing up to take his place as manager.

It was another night of crushing disappointment for the Three Lions as they lost 2-1 to Spain in the European Championship final, becoming the first nation in history to lose successive finals in the competition. And while England can take some pride in having made it there, it will feel like another missed opportunity after Spain struck the winning goal through Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute finish.

Indeed, after a goalless first half it was La Roja who opened the scoring after 47 minutes when Nico Williams found himself in acres of space to slot a low finish past Jordan Pickford. But as they have throughout this competition, England rallied and produced a brilliant equaliser after 73 minutes through Cole Palmer, who curled home a great finish from the edge of the box.

But rather than seize that opportunity, England took their foot of the pedal and it was Spain who struck the winner to deliver the Three Lions with another pain-staking near-miss.

Throughout the tournament, Southgate has been forced to ensure strong criticism of his tactics and substitutions with many suggesting England were fortunate to make the final in Berlin.

But having gone into the tournament it was likely to be his last – his deal with the FA is due to expire at the end of the calendar year – the 53-year-old was giving nothing away when questioned on his future after the final whistle on Sunday night.

Southgate addresses England future as Harry Kane makes admission

Insisting the time to decide his future was not for now, Southgate told ITV: “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. “I’ve got to talk to the right people. It’s just not for now.”

Southgate insists the England squad is good enough to win the next World Cup – due to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico – as well as the next European Championships, though whether he will be around to steer the ship appears increasingly unlikely.

“I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they’ve got now, the age of the squad,” he added.

“Most of this squad are going to be around, not only for the World Cup, but for the next Euros as well. So there’s a lot to look forward to. But at this moment that’s not any consolation.”

England skipper Harry Kane, who was subbed off in the 60th-minute with Ollie Watkins coming on in his place, took a similar stance.

“That’s not for now, that’s Gareth’s decision,” said Kane, whose long wait to win any trophy continues. “He’ll go away and take time on that. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t win it for him. We wanted so badly to win it for him.”

Kane added: “It’s an opportunity missed. These finals aren’t easy to get to. We’re shown unbelievable resilience and character to get to where we are but ultimatelyyou have to take it when it comes and we haven’t done it again. It’s extremely painful and it’ll hurt for a long, long time.”

Southgate said of Spain: “I thought they were the best team in the tournament.

“We didn’t quite keep the ball well enough, but we were right in it until the last 10 minutes. I’m devastated for everybody really.”

BBC man Gary Lineker claims it’s all over for Southgate

One man who has persistently claimed that Euro 2024 will be Southgate’s last in charge of the country is Gary Lineker and he commented at full-time: “These moments are for Spain and they’re enjoying themselves. As for Gareth Southgate I suspect this might be his last game in management.

“What he has brought to this England team is a harmony, a likeability that I think has reengaged the English public towards football.”

Lineker also questions how long the country’s top scorer Kane can continue for under the current set-up and suggests Southgate’s tactics stifle his game.

He added: “I think it’s so difficult for Harry Kane to play in a team that plays with a low block because I think the one thing Harry doesn’t do is spin behind people.

“It’s difficult and it doesn’t suit his style of play. If you’re going to play that way you need to play two people up alongside him like he did when he was at Tottenham and maybe Dele Alli in his prime.”

Next England manager: Three contenders battle to replace Southgate

If Southgate is to step down, there are three contenders in line to replace him, it has been claimed.

The favourite is Graham Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last April and has yet to secure a return to management.

Eddie Howe is also being mentioned as a contender, though it may be difficult to prise the Newcastle boss away from his current role at St James’ Park.

Another former Chelsea boss in Mauricio Pochettino is also thought to be in the running, as he awaits an opportunity to get back into the game.

The likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – the latter for obvious reasons – are not thought to be under consideration at this moment in time.

Lineker, meanwhile, has also talked up the prospects of one of his BBC pundit colleagues, in Frank Lampard, getting the job.

Micah Richards began: “I was glued to his analysis for three minutes. You can tell he’s articulate, the way he explains points. You can tell there’s a manager there inside of him.”

Lineker responded: “There’s no question about that. I think he’s been a bit unlucky in his managerial career in some ways. He gets it tactically.”

Lineker added: “I think this will be Gareth Southgate’s last tournament whatever happens. If he wins I think he’ll absolutely bow out and if he doesn’t then I think he’ll bow out. It will be his decision.

“But, I wouldn’t disregard Frank Lampard [as Southgate’s replacement]. I think he tactically gets it. I think the players would respect him immediately.

“Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself here but if you’re going to go English you think who else? Eddie Howe maybe?”