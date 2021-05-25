Gareth Southgate hints at timing of Harry Kane transfer

England boss Gareth Southgate does not expect any possible transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane to happen during the European Championship.

Kane is reported to have told Spurs he wants to leave this summer and was keen for his future to be sorted before the tournament begins in a couple of weeks. That always looked unlikely, not least because Tottenham will not let their star man, who is under contract for another three years, go without a fight, but also because of the short timeframe.

The timing of the leak from Kane’s camp over his desire to leave his boyhood club was surprising given it will almost certainly drag on over the summer and possibly provide a distraction to the Three Lions’ campaign.

Southgate has no question marks over Kane’s focus for the tournament, but does not think any possible transfer will happen until it has finished.

The England boss said: “I don’t feel I need to talk to Harry Kane regarding focus or professionalism. He has one goal with us and that’s to win the European Championship.

“He knows how important that is at this moment in time. What’s happening at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham. He’s made some statements in the last few days, but that is out of the way now.

“It’s very unlikely that transfer deals will be done while we are away. It’s different when we meet up in September and I’m very realistic that you can’t stop phones ringing, but most deals will be done at the end of the tournament or in the first week before it starts.

“I would expect most deals in terms of our players to be done after the tournament.”

Jones joins England backroom team

Newcastle assistant Graeme Jones will join England’s coaching team at the European Championship this summer.

Jones, who will link up with the squad when their Euro 2020 preparations get under way on Saturday and remain with the Three Lions for the duration of their involvement in the tournament, has been praised for the impact he has made at Newcastle.

He joined the club in January, helping Steve Bruce’s side retain their Premier League place, and it is anticipated he will return to the Magpies’ staff ahead of the 2021-22 top-flight campaign.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: “I need to thank Steve Bruce and (Newcastle managing director) Lee Charnley for their help letting us work with Graeme. They have been incredibly supportive and I’m very appreciative of that.”

Former Luton manager Jones, 51, has previously served as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team.

