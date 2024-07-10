Southgate lauds England star who produced best ever international display; explains Watkins selection over Toney

Gareth Southgate hailed Phil Foden who produced arguably his best performance to date in an England shirt, while the Three Lions boss also reacted to criticism of his substitutions and explained what made him decide to bring on matchwinner Ollie Watkins from the bench instead of Ivan Toney.

England advanced to the final of Euro 2024 after coming from behind to beat the Netherlands 2-1. Xavi Simons rifled Ronald Koeman’s side into an early lead, though a dubious penalty decision offered England a quickfire route back to parity.

Captain Harry Kane did exactly what you’d expect from the spot, calmly tucking home from 12 yards to make it 1-1.

England were on the front foot for much of the first half before the Dutch regained a measure of control after the break.

With the game hurtling towards 30 minutes of extra time, substitute Ollie Watkins wrote his name into the history books when arrowing a 91st minute winner into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Southgate responds to England reaching Euro 2024 final

Speaking to ITV after the match, Southgate was asked where reaching the final of Euro 2024 ranks among his England achievements.

“I think it has to be the best,” replied Southgate. “It’s another landmark, but the way we played… we played so well through the game.

“It was a complicated game. They kept changing so we had to keep changing how we were defensively especially.

“We caused them problems all night and the end is so special for the squad and is an example of what the squad is giving to the cause.”

Luke Shaw made a positive impact when replacing Kieran Trippier at half time. Cole Palmer provided the assist for Watkins’ winner.

The trio were all brought on from the bench and their impacts laid to rest criticism regarding the timing of changes Southgate has made throughout the tournament.

“Sometimes it can work that way,” said Southgate when asked about the game-changing impact of his subs.

“The most important thing is that all of the squad are ready to come into the game.

“They’ve kept tight, it’s hard, you pick 26 and you’re disappointing 15 every time, but we spend a lot of time with those guys and their attitude has been exemplary. So chuffed for Ollie to get his moment.”

Why Watkins over Toney; Foden’s best England game yet

When asked about matchwinner Watkins specifically, the Three Lions boss said: “We just felt energy-wise we were starting to lose pressure.

“Harry [Kane] got a knock in the first half as well and of course Ollie can press well, he can make those runs in behind like he did. We thought it was a good moment to try it.”

Phil Foden schemed throughout before being replaced by Palmer in the 81st minute. The livewire attacker saw a beautiful curled effort strike the post and also had an effort cleared off the line following a mesmerising run.

Southgate concluded the attacker’s display was probably the best Foden has produced in his burgeoning England career so far.

“I think that’s as well as he’s played in an England shirt,” declared Southgate. “He had a huge, huge influence on the game.”

The final versus Spain will take place on Sunday at 8pm UK time.

