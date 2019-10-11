Southgate names main areas that let England down against Czech Rep

Gareth Southgate admitted that England did not do enough to beat Czech Republic after falling to a shock defeat in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Southgate’s side started brightly, with Raheem Sterling being clipped in the box to give them an early penalty, which Harry Kane converted.

However, the lead lasted just four minutes, as Jakub Brabec levelled things up for the hosts before 10 minutes had been played.

As it looked like the game was heading for a draw, 30-year-old Zdenek Ondrasek popped up with a goal on his international debut to clinch the win for the Czechs, meaning England surrendered their 100% record from qualifying so far – and lost a European qualifier for the first time in over a decade.

Southgate told ITV: “I think we have had a lot of credit over the last couple of years and tonight we did not do enough. Our performance was not good enough, it’s as simple as that. The goals we conceded were typical of the chances we gave away.

“Collectively we have to accept there were not enough good performances. We tried to change the shape which was not working, we started the second half much better and we had good chances to win the game.

“We conceded too many poor chances and we gave the ball away too many times. We knew we’d have to be at full tilt to deal with the Czech Republic but we should have been strong enough to deal with them.”