England coach Gareth Southgate should be sacked with immediate effect, with the press from around Europe going in hard on the beleaguered Three Lions boss, while legendary former Manchester United star Roy Keane has aimed his frustrations at Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

The Three Lions are through to the last-16 of the European Championships where they will face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday tea-time, where they will hoping to book a place in the quarter-finals. However, while booking their place as Group C winners after claiming five points from their three games, England have failed to find their spark and critics have been out in force to condemn their performances so far.

Indeed, despite boasting arguably the best array of attacking talent at their disposal in years – including Player of the Year, Phil Foden – England have yet to find their spark and look anything like the side whom many people expected to triumph in Germany and bring an end to their agonising 58-year wait for a major trophy.

As a result, speculation over Southgate’s position is starting to bubble to the surface. Heading into the tournament, the 53-year-old admitted it was highly-likely it would be his last, with his deal with the FA due to expire at the end of the calendar year and with talks over a renewal yet to take place.

However, so disappointing have been the England performances so far that beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys has called for the FA to end his tenure before they embark on the knockout stages of the competition, with a legendary former Premier League boss touted as a short-term replacement.

Southgate sack: England boss well aware of frustration towards him

When asked by Dutch legend Ruud Gullit if England should oust Southgate following their flat goalless draw against Slovenia, a dejected Keys replied: “I’m so depressed, I thought that was so miserable once again tonight.

“I’m at a point whereby if I were able to make that decision, yes, I probably would [sack Southgate] because we are going nowhere double quick.

“We’re here to win it, that, what I’ve seen tonight, that’s not winning the next game, let alone the tournament.”

Keys then throw his weight behind iconic former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp who was in the running to become England boss on several occasions in the past.

“Harry Redknapp’s sat in Dubai tonight, give him a call,” Keys added.

“[Jurgen] Klopp won’t do it but Harry, you think he wouldn’t be on a plane tomorrow morning?”

Southgate himself also seems well aware of the growing anger being directed at him over England’s tepid showings so far, stating: “I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for the team than it being towards them,” Southgate said post-match.

“But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar.

“I understand it, I’m not going to back away from it, but I’m very proud of the players for how they’re operating within it.”

In another interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Southgate added: “I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group.

“I can deal with that but I need them to support the players.”

European media destroy England boss

Views on the disappointment over England’s performances so far are not just restricted to the English media and pundits, though, with the limp displays also drawing strong condemnation from a variety of European newspapers.

German newspaper, Bild, led the way saying of England “These Lions are kittens” while also not giving a single player more than 5/10 and also weighing in hard on Declan Rice, giving him a woeful 3/10.

French paper, L’Equipe – reknown for their strict player rating system – also went in strongly, claiming the Three Lions are “bland” and “without ideas”. Incidentally, they have also condemned their own national side too, acknowledging Didier Deschamps’ side have endured an equally-underwhelming start to the tournament.

Spanish dailly, Marca, were arguably the most vitriolic, backing calls for Southgate to be sacked before their round-of-16 tie.

“He has Kane, Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Rice, Palmer in his ranks… and he has managed to get none of them to play well,” journalist Alberto Rubio wrote. “Oh if Guardiola had this team!!!”

Dutch paper De Telegraaf also lit the blue touch paper for Sunday’s game, claiming it was like England are playing with the “handbrake on” and that their players are making “incomprehensible choices under pressure”.

It will not be a long wait to see if any of those words come back to haunt them….

Roy Keane tears into Declan Rice

Meanwhile, ITV pundit Keane has expressed his frustrations with the performances of Rice in England’s midfield.

The 25-year-old has been a brilliant performer over recent years for England, while taking his game to another level at Arsenal over his first season at Emirates Stadium.

However, the usually-reliable Rice has also seen his form desert him so far, with the player quick to bounce the pressure towards the media following criticism of England’s displays.

“We’re talking like we’re going out of the tournament here. We’re top of the group, we need to stay positive, stay upbeat. Let’s have some positivity going into games.

“Let’s give players the best confidence in the world. Players like Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, tell them they’re the best players in the world.

“Make them read that and think ‘I’m going to go out there and perform and give it absolutely everything’, rather than reading the negative comments sitting on their mind and then thinking that they can’t play a certain way.

“That’s the way I think about it. And I’m sure we have enough of them people as well which is good.”

Keane, however, is not such a fan of the way England, and Rice, have pulled back against the media and insists they need to not be so ‘delicate’ when faced with criticism of their performances.

Keane said before the match against Slovenia: “The modern player seems to be a bit more delicate to criticism.

“I know there’s more of it because of social media particularly, but again these players… I judge players by actions.

“And we know how quickly football changes. If England put on a good performance or win tonight. Declan Rice is talking about, ‘show some love’. Listen, come on, it’s serious stuff. This is football stuff. People have made huge sacrifices to travel.

“You get the love back when you perform. We all played at a decent level and when things are going great people are patting you on the back, but the reality is if you’re not performing you get criticised.”